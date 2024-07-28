Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Rises By 31.6%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of STTK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.41. 165,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,992. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

