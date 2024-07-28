Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 24.8%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

RenovoRx Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 16,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned about 0.91% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

