Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 24.8%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
RenovoRx Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 16,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.01.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
