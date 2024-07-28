Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Declines By 17.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA remained flat at $0.72 during midday trading on Friday. 2,882,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $280.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 4,119,957 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,082,561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,327,990 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,430,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 490,594 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,346.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 352,935 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

