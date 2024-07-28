Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Grows By 22.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMRGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 876,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 315,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Nomura by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 73,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 464.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 4.7% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

