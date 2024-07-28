Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Grows By 22.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 876,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Nomura Price Performance
Shares of NMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 315,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
