Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 80.5%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Newcore Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 16,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Newcore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
