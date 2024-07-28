Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Drops By 80.5%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 16,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Newcore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

