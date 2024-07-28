Short Interest in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Drops By 79.6%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LIPO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 51,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.66% and a negative net margin of 991.79%.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

