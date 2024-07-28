Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Expands By 100.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Konecranes Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:KNCRY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.
Konecranes Company Profile
