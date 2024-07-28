Short Interest in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Drops By 77.7%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the June 30th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. 32,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,553. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KALA BIO will post -14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
