Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Grows By 54.3%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of JAPAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Japan Tobacco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.