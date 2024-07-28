Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Declines By 81.3%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHIGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.79% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

