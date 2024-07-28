Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Expands By 105.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,412. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

