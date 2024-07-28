Short Interest in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Increases By 25.9%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,858. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.54 million and a P/E ratio of 44.33.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GENK shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

