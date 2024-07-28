Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Rises By 122.6%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
