Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Rises By 122.6%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Focus Graphite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.