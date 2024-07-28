Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 26.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

