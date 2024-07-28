Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Declines By 36.1%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 320,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 418,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $652,775.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,434,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 418,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $652,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,717,479.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,666,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,788.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 657,378 shares of company stock worth $998,837 and sold 650,587 shares worth $1,077,376. Insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Expensify by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

