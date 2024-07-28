Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Increases By 105.9%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 106,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.84. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.1731 dividend. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

