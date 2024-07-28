Short Interest in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Increases By 19.9%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 410,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

BIOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

BIOX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 68,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,720. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.00 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 938,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

