Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Drops By 17.8%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BETR traded up 0.04 on Friday, hitting 0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.43 and a 200-day moving average of 0.48. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 0.30 and a 12-month high of 62.91.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.