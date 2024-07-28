Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Grows By 106.4%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the June 30th total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 156,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,804. The stock has a market cap of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 117.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

