Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Increases By 119.7%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The company has a market cap of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 253.37%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.