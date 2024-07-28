Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Expands By 27.6%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,355,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 4,196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.
Arizona Metals Price Performance
Shares of AZMCF opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
About Arizona Metals
