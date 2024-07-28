Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Rises By 28.7%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 179,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alta Equipment Group news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is -109.52%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

