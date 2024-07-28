Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Increases By 72.4%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 73.45%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

