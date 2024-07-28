Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Grows By 18.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.50.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
