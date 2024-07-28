Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Grows By 18.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.50.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

