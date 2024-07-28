Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $355.00 at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of SHW opened at $349.22 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $351.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

