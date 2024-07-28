Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $349.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.26 and its 200-day moving average is $314.86. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $351.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.