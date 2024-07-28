ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $744.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

