Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SERV opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

