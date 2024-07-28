Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the June 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Secom Price Performance

Shares of SOMLY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,588. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.