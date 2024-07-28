Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.71 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verano has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

