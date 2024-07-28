Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

