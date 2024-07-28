Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

