Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$43.50

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.81.

TMX Group Price Performance

TSE X opened at C$42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.13. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Stories

