Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Scor Trading Up 2.2 %

SCRYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,383. Scor has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Increases Dividend

About Scor

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.