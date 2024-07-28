Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.56

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.56 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,130,416 shares changing hands.

Scancell Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £132.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.56.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

