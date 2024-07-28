Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $16,616,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

