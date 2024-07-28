Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,758 shares in the company, valued at $63,412,792.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,757,240 shares of company stock valued at $61,407,550. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Samsara by 135.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

