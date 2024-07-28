Saga Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Saga token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002133 BTC on exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $142.59 million and $36.64 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saga has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,022,418,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,182,886 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,022,237,927 with 98,116,843 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.33847999 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $29,940,073.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.