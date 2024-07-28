Safehold (SAFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

