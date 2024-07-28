Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ryder System stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ryder System has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $136.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

