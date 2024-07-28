Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $181.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.74.

GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,850,000 after acquiring an additional 136,951 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

