Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% during the first quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 18,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

