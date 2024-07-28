Robert W. Baird Upgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $635.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $617.00.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.33.

Shares of ROP opened at $548.53 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

