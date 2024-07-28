Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Robert Half Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of RHI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

