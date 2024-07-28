Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $645.83

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $645.83 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,159.11 or 1.00018881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011242 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00072698 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00180989 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $710.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

