Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $635.48 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00178286 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $630.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

