Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after purchasing an additional 717,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,787. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

