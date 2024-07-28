Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 596,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,643. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

