ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) & Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) Head to Head Review

Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bruush Oral Care and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruush Oral Care N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Volatility & Risk

Bruush Oral Care has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

31.9% of Bruush Oral Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Bruush Oral Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bruush Oral Care and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruush Oral Care 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bruush Oral Care and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruush Oral Care $2.92 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Bruush Oral Care has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Bruush Oral Care beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc., an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com. Bruush Oral Care Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

