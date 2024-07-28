Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Otto de Bont Sells 9,205 Shares

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.52), for a total value of £60,660.95 ($78,454.41).

Renewi Stock Performance

LON RWI opened at GBX 671 ($8.68) on Friday. Renewi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 749 ($9.69). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 668.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.01. The company has a market capitalization of £540.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,427.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. Renewi’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.18) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWI

About Renewi

(Get Free Report)

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.