Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Otto de Bont Sells 9,205 Shares

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) insider Otto de Bont sold 9,205 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.52), for a total value of £60,660.95 ($78,454.41).
Renewi Stock Performance
LON RWI opened at GBX 671 ($8.68) on Friday. Renewi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 446.50 ($5.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 749 ($9.69). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 668.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.01. The company has a market capitalization of £540.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1,427.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Renewi Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. Renewi’s payout ratio is 212.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Renewi
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
